Brookstone Capital Management Has $13.57 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,750 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $33.41 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $48.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

