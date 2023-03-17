Brookstone Capital Management Has $16.50 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,841 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

