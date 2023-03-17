Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 987,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,752,000.

Separately, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 1.0 %

PDEC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.