Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 69,190 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 538,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,190 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28.

