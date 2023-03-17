Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,622 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $36,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $178.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

