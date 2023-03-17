Brookstone Capital Management Sells 87,479 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,479 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $27,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $264,003,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $139,724,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after buying an additional 2,207,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

