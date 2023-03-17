Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,506 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.52.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.