Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.77.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Up 0.2 %

BC stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.