BTD Capital Fund (NYSEARCA:DIP) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of BTD Capital Fund (NYSEARCA:DIP – Get Rating) were down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33. Approximately 259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.
BTD Capital Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41.
About BTD Capital Fund
The Btd Capital Fund (DIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to optimize short-term trading opportunities within US equities. The fund is actively managed, using artificial intelligence and data modeling to select and weight individual stock positions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BTD Capital Fund (DIP)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for BTD Capital Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTD Capital Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.