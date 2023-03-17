BTS Chain (BTSC) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. One BTS Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BTS Chain has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and $705.33 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BTS Chain

BTS Chain launched on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

