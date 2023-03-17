Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Trading Up 1.7%

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 73.99 and last traded at 73.99. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at 72.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is 158.46.

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. It operates its business through its subsidiary, which offers business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers’ banking, borrowing, and investment needs and has over 20 branches throughout the Northern Virginia region and commercial loan offices in Fredericksburg, Loudoun County, Richmond, and in Bethesda, Maryland.

