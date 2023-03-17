Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 10,050 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

