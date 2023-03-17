Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 955 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,762,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 183,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCU stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.34. 5,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,123. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

