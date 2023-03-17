Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000.

Shares of BSCQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 104,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,935. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

