Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 3,819 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.72. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

