Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,597,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $4,910,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 18,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.96. 2,850,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.93 and a 200 day moving average of $178.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

