Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 162,152 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $120.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

