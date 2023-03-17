Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PNW stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $77.77. 499,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,415. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.21. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.