Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $305.10. 44,491,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,012,547. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.