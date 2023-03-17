Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 3,885 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after buying an additional 922,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.59. 1,588,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Argus increased their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

