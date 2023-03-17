Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Short Interest Update

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,150,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 16,790,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Butterfly Network stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 1,387,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.81. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $63,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,582.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $63,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,582.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

