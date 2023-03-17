Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Short Interest Update

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,150,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 16,790,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Butterfly Network stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 1,387,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.81. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $63,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,582.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $63,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,582.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.