Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $74.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,783,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,540,000 after buying an additional 248,148 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after buying an additional 152,665 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

