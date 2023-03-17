Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Shares Up 1.9%

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.58. 23,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 339,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Cadrenal Therapeutics

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,792 shares in the company, valued at $959,902.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing tecarfarin, a clinical-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug designation for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is based in PONTE VEDRA, Fla.

