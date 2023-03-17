Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

CFWFF remained flat at $3.21 during trading on Friday. 7,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

