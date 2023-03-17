Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 113.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.70.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

TSE:CFW traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.98. The company had a trading volume of 312,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.10. The firm has a market cap of C$319.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.90 and a 52 week high of C$7.90.

Insider Transactions at Calfrac Well Services

About Calfrac Well Services

In related news, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$50,515.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,319,165.50. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

