Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Shares Up 5.3%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19. 762,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 803,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$549.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

