Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 461,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLMT traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,234. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

