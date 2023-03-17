Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLMT. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.70 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.54.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 8.1 %

CLMT stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.05. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

