Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 721 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.8% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $41,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $189.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

