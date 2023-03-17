Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $24,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Xylem by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 398,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.21.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

