Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $205.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.61 and a 200 day moving average of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.31.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

