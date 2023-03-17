Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

