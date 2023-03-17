Cambridge Trust Co. Has $34.76 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $160.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.28. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

