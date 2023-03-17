Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 4,151 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $29,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $164.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.83. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

