Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $329.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.04. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.45 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

