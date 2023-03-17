Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 11,554 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 2.91% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cambridge Bancorp

In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,293 shares of company stock valued at $88,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CATC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of CATC opened at $70.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.67.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.45 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

