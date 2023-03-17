Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 577 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.21.

NYSE ACN opened at $252.92 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

