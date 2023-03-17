Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Short Interest Up 8.0% in February

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 15,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Cameco Stock Performance

About Cameco

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. 514,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. Cameco has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

