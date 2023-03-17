Campbell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,807. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.70.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

