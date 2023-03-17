Campbell Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 753 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.21.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $255.47 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

