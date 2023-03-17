Campbell Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 452.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

WPC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

