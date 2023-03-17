Campbell Wealth Management Sells 66 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Campbell Wealth Management reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,467.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,509.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,378.37. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

