Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,545. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. Camtek has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $2,416,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Camtek by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

