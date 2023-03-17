Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Camtek Stock Performance
NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,545. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. Camtek has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Trading of Camtek
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.
