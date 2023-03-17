Canaccord Genuity Group Trims TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Target Price to C$5.00

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s current price.

TeraGo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:TGO traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.12. TeraGo has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$6.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get TeraGo alerts:

About TeraGo

(Get Rating)

Read More

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.