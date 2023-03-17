Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CM. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.54. 258,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

