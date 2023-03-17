Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,225,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 2,169,135 shares.The stock last traded at $49.33 and had previously closed at $53.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

