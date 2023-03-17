Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.97

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 633614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
