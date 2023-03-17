Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.97

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 633614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.