Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.71

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.71 and last traded at C$2.77, with a volume of 453759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

WEED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark set a C$2.00 price objective on Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

