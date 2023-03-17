Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.29

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capita from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Capita Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.
About Capita
Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.
