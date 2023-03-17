Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $22.05 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

